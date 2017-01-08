2017 Porsche 911 GTS range unveiled, includes new Targa variant

Jan 8, 2017

2017 Porsche 911 GTS

Porsche has both expanded and updated its 911 Carrera GTS lineup for 2017. Following tradition, the GTS is both more powerful and sharper-handling than the standard 911 Carrera S, but the big news here is that there's now a 911 GTS Targa on offer.

That inclusion expands the 911 GTS lineup to five available configurations: rear-wheel drive versions of the 911 Carrera GTS coupe and cabriolet, plus all-wheel drive 911 Carrera 4 GT variants of the coupe, cabriolet, and targa—the latter of which includes a cloth partial roof that stows away at the press of a button.

Porsche has priced the GTS lineup from 120,050 including a mandatory $1,050 destination charge. 

The latest 911 GTS features a 30 horsepower boost to 450 and a 37 pound-feet of torque upgrade to 405 over the Carrera S. It'll be available with a choice of 7-speed automatic or dual-clutch transmissions regardless of drive wheels, a boon for enthusiasts. 

Porsche says that extra grunt will help the 911 Carrera GTS lineup accelerate a little quicker; the fastest variant will be the Carrera 4 GTS coupe, which is said to sprint from a stop to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, which is a 0.2 second decrease over the Carrera 4S. If you can find a place to do it, Porsche says that the 911 Carrera GTS coupe with a stick shift will be the fastest overall, topping out at 193 mph. 

A versions of the 911 GTS include Porsche's Active Suspension Management aside from the rear-drive GTS Coupe, which features PASM Sport and a ride height lowered by 0.39 inches.

A few visual cues will set the GTS lineup apart. A rear spoiler extender adds some flair and function at the rear, as it reduces lift slightly. Less functional items include a black trim strip between the tail lamps on rear-drive models and a light strip in that same place on the all-wheel drive versions, plus unique exterior mirrors and 20-inch alloy wheels with GTS logos.

One major standout, at least stylistically, is that the Targa features a black satin finish roof bar—instead of the stainless look on other 911 Targa variants. 

Inside, all 911 GTS models come with the otherwise optional Sport Chrono package that includes a more advanced version of the Track Precision App. Special sports seats with GTS logos are on board and they, plus the car's steering wheel, are covered in leather and synthetic suede. 

