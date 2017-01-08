2017 Porsche 911 GTS range unveiled, includes new Targa variant





Porsche has both expanded and updated its 911 Carrera GTS lineup for 2017. Following tradition, the GTS is both more powerful and sharper-handling than the standard 911 Carrera S, but the big news here is that there's now a Targa version on offer.

That inclusion expands the 911's Carrera GTS offerings to five available configurations: rear-wheel-drive versions of the coupe and Cabriolet, plus all-wheel-drive "Carrera 4" variants of the coupe, Cabriolet, and Targa—the latter of which includes a cloth partial roof that stows away at the press of a button.

Porsche has priced the lineup from $120,050, including a mandatory $1,050 destination charge. Sales commence in April.

The latest Carrera GTS features a 30-horsepower boost to 450 and a 37 pound-feet of torque upgrade to 405 over the Carrera S. The engine is Porsche's new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six. It'll be available with a choice of 7-speed manual or dual-clutch transmissions regardless of drive wheels, a boon for enthusiasts.

Porsche says that extra grunt will help the Carrera GTS lineup accelerate a little quicker; the fastest variant will be the Carrera 4 GTS coupe, which is said to sprint from a stop to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, which is 0.2 second better than the Carrera 4S. If you can find a place to do it, Porsche says that the Carrera GTS coupe with a stick shift will be the fastest overall, topping out at 193 mph.

All versions of include Porsche's Active Suspension Management aside from the rear-drive Carrera GTS coupe, which features PASM Sport and a ride height lowered by 0.39 inches.

A few visual cues will set the Carrera GTS lineup apart. A rear spoiler extender adds some flair and function at the rear, as it reduces lift slightly. Less functional items include a black trim strip between the tail lamps on rear-drive models and a light strip in that same place on the all-wheel-drive versions, plus unique exterior mirrors and 20-inch alloy wheels with GTS logos.

One major standout, at least stylistically, is that the Targa features a black satin finish roof bar—instead of the stainless look on other 911 Targa variants.

Inside, all Carrera GTS models come with the otherwise optional Sport Chrono package that includes a more advanced version of the Track Precision App. Special sports seats with GTS logos are onboard and they, plus the car's steering wheel, are covered in leather and synthetic suede.

