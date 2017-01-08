Nissan Qashqai comes to America as 2017 Rogue Sport

Jan 8, 2017
2017 Nissan Rogue Sport

Nissan’s popular Rogue compact SUV has gained a little brother in the form of the 2017 Rogue Sport. The vehicle was unveiled on Monday at the 2017 Detroit auto show and will be on sale in the spring.

The Rogue Sport is America’s version of Nissan’s second-generation Qashqai, which has been on sale elsewhere since late 2014. At 172.4 inches in length, it’s about 12 in shorter than the Rogue. However, the difference in wheelbase is only about 2.0 in. The smaller size makes it more suited to tight urban streets.

Both vehicles share a platform and both come with standard front-wheel drive and available all-wheel drive. However, the Rogue Sport comes exclusively with an inline-4 whereas the Rogue offers inline-4 and hybrid options. The powertrain is a 2.0-liter paired with a CVT and delivering 141 horsepower and 147 pound-feet of torque.

Pricing information for the Rogue Sport will be announced closer to the market launch but will almost certainly start below the Rogue’s $24k figure. Unfortunately, there are few standard features so transaction prices could easily inflate to rival those of the Rogue. Worthwhile options include LED headlights, a 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever boot, and the NissanConnect infotainment system with navigation.

For more from the Detroit auto show, head to our dedicated hub.

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport

Enlarge Photo
HI-RES GALLERY: 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport
