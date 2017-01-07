Faraday Future FF 91, Porsche 917 replica, Ram 1500 Rebel Black: This Week’s Top Photos

Jan 7, 2017
2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Black

2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Black

With the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show on this week, there was a lot of headlines regarding electric and self-driving cars. Thankfully, there was also some old-school grunt like the 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Black announced. It’s a black-on-black pickup truck with 33-inch off-road tires, air suspension with specially-tuned Bilstein shocks, and the choice of V-6 and V-8 power.

Icon Engineering Porsche 917 replica

Icon Engineering Porsche 917 replica

We also learned of a British outfit by the name of Icon Engineering which is close to completing a highly accurate Porsche 917 replica. One of the reasons the car is so accurate is that it has been modeled off racer David Piper’s original 1969 917.

2018 Subaru WRX STI

2018 Subaru WRX STI

Subaru unveiled updated versions of its WRX and WRX STI, due for the 2018 model year. Unfortunately, you’ll have to be a die-hard fan to recognize the differences.

Faraday Future FF 91

Faraday Future FF 91

Electric car startup Faraday Future used CES to unveil its first product, the FF 91. The vehicle is a luxury SUV that can accelerate from 0-60 mph in a neck-snapping 2.39 seconds. It’s so quick it develops 1.1 g of force under full acceleration. If all goes to plan, Faraday says deliveries will start in 2018.

2017 Bentley Continental Supersports

2017 Bentley Continental Supersports

Bentley unveiled the fastest, most powerful model it’s ever produced. The car is the 2017 Continental Supersports, and it’s good for 209 mph thanks to a 700-horsepower output.

2020 Audi Q8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2020 Audi Q8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Audi’s planned Q8 will be a range-topping SUV closely related to the Q7 but with a coupe-like profile. The vehicle will be previewed in concept form at next week’s 2017 Detroit auto show but this week we already saw one of the first prototypes.

Chrysler Portal concept, 2017 Consumer Electronics Show

Chrysler Portal concept, 2017 Consumer Electronics Show

Chrysler revealed a self-driving electric car at CES. Called the Portal, it’s a concept that’s in the form of a minivan with six seats spread over three rows.

McLaren Monocage II carbon fiber monocoque structure

McLaren Monocage II carbon fiber monocoque structure

McLaren this week showed off the new carbon fiber monocoque structure that will underpin members of its next-generation Super Series family. The first of these will debut in March at the 2017 Geneva auto show.

