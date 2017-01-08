Mercedes-AMG GLA45 and CLA45 to get black-and-yellow AMG Performance Studio package





With the GLA45 and CLA45, Mercedes-AMG has tapped into a new customer base. Priced around $50,000, these vehicles allow AMG to sell its vehicles to a customer who can't afford its higher end models that cost $65,000 or much, much more.

To celebrate this relatively new customer, Mercedes-AMG is releasing the new AMG Performance Studio package for the CLA45 and GLA45.

Mercedes announced the package as part of its 2018 GLA reveal, so it appears it will be offered for the 2018 models for both vehicles.

The GLA45 will also be offered with the AMG Performance Studio package, which is known as the Yellow Night Edition in other markets.

2018 Mercedes-AMG GLA45 Enlarge Photo

Models with the package are offered in either Night Black or Cosmos Black paint with Matt Graphite Grey and Yellow sections. The wheels are matte black with yellow rim flanges and the twin louver in the grille is painted black. Yellow highlights are found on the front bumper, mirror housings, side skirts, rear diffuser, and rear wing. There are also Matte Graphite Grey foil AMG sport stripes on the hood, roof, tailgate or trunk, and the sides of the vehicle.

Inside, the AMG Performance Studio package models have MB-Tex seats with synthetic suede inserts and yellow trim. Yellow trim is also found on the synthetic suede-covered steering wheel (which has a yellow 12 o'clock marking), rear seat, dashborard, betllines, and armrests. The door panels are Graphite Grey with yellow AMG logos, the floormats have yellow edging, and yellow air outlets.

GLA45 and CLA45 models equipped with the AMG Performance Studio Package also get the features of the AMG Aerodynamics package, the AMG Night package, and yellow top stitching.

Mercedes hasn't announced timing for the CLA45, but the 2018 GLA45 is due to hit dealer showrooms this summer. Pricing is yet to be announced.

For more from the Detroit auto show, head to our dedicated hub.