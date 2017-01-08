Refreshed 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA debuts in Detroit





We first saw the Mercedes-Benz GLA as a 2015 model; here in Detroit, Mercedes showed the an updated version of its small, front-wheel-drive-based crossover as a 2018 model.

The changes for the GLA 250 and performance-oriented GLA 45 are mostly cosmetic.

Let's start with the GLA 250. On the outside, it gets new bumpers front and rear, new wheel designs, and an available Canyon Beige color. The previously optional bi-xenon headlights have given way to newly optional LED headlights that Mercedes says have a color signature close to that of daylight. New LED taillights are found at the rear, and tweaks have been made to areas such as the front pillars, mirror housings, underbody, taillights, and rear lip spoiler to improve aerodynamics.

Inside, the GLA 250 gets new seat covers, darker gauges with red needles, silver chrome highlights on the seat adjustment controls, a chrome frame around the center console, and a newly available 360-degree camera. An Interior package comes with sport seats, while a Night package adds AMG 19-inch wheels and black trim on the exterior mirrors, roof rails, window trim, exhaust tips, and other exterior accents.

Forward collision warnings with emergency braking are standard, and so is Attention Assist, which can detect if the driver is getting drowsy and flash a warning. Also new is a hands-free tailgate that is activated by the wave of a foot.

The engine remains a turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder that makes 208 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Front- and all-wheel-drive will continue to be offered.

The Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 features a restyled front apron, new air intake grilles, a front splitter insert in silver chrome, and those LED headlights as standard. Along the sides, the inserts in the lower side sills are also silver chrome. At the back, there is a new diffuser insert in the rear apron, the trim is silver chrome, and there is a new lip on the roof spoiler.

Inside, the dash is covered in MB-Tex vinyl with red contrast stitching. The gauge design is new, and the 360-degree camera is optional.

The 375-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder carries over unchanged. It sends its power through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission to all four wheels via Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. Zero to 60 mph takes just 4.3 seconds.

The GLA 45 will also be offered with the AMG Performance Studio package, which is known as the Yellow Night Edition in other markets. It features black and grey paint, with yellow trim inside and out.

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA models will go on sale this summer.

