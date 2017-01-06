2017 Bentley Continental Supersports, Mercedes-AMG hypercar, Trumpchi GS7: Today’s Car News

Jan 6, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2017 Bentley Continental Supersports

2017 Bentley Continental Supersports

Enlarge Photo

Bentley has unveiled the fastest, most powerful model it’s ever produced. The car is the 2017 Continental Supersports, and it’s good for 209 mph thanks to a 700-horsepower output.

A new photo of Mercedes-AMG’s upcoming hypercar has surfaced. The shot was shown briefly during the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show and reveals the car from the rear.

State-owned Chinese automaker GAC is keen to get a foothold in the new car market here in the United States. It hopes to start selling cars here in 2018, one of which could be the Trumpchi GS7 due to be unveiled next week at the 2017 Detroit auto show.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Bentley Continental Supersports returns with 700 hp, 209 mph top speed

New photo of Mercedes-AMG hypercar surfaces

China’s GAC returning to Detroit auto show with 3 new cars

The best-looking cars of 2016 (that weren't sports cars)

Second teaser for ‘Cars 3’ reveals movie’s villain

Next Nissan Leaf: ProPilot self-driving included, 200-mile range or more confirmed

2018 Audi A5 and S5 Cabriolet to make US debut in Detroit

Tesla Gigafactory is open for business

Cadillac brings subscription vehicle service BOOK to New York

Indiana too slaps electric cars with $150 fee for not using gas

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Honda unveils NeuV and Riding Assist concepts at 2017 CES Honda unveils NeuV and Riding Assist concepts at 2017 CES
Bentley Continental Supersports returns with 700 hp, 209 mph top speed Bentley Continental Supersports returns with 700 hp, 209 mph top speed
2018 Audi A5 and S5 Cabriolet to make US debut in Detroit 2018 Audi A5 and S5 Cabriolet to make US debut in Detroit
2018 Volvo V90 to make US debut at 2017 Detroit auto show 2018 Volvo V90 to make US debut at 2017 Detroit auto show
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.