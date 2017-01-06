Bentley: What’s new for 2017

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Bentley Bentayga Enlarge Photo

When every model in your range is priced above $200k, depreciation is kind of a big deal. That’s why for brands like Bentley, competing in the ultra-luxury space, annual updates for its models tends to be rare.

Nevertheless, now that Bentley has a four-car lineup, there are more updates than ever to look forward to each year. For 2017, the big news is the arrival of the Bentayga, Bentley’s first SUV and currently the priciest option when it comes to off-roaders.

The Mulsanne flagship has also been tweaked and gained a long-wheelbase model in the process, and the Continental GT has gained a second performance model.

Here’s a rundown of all the changes Bentley is introducing for 2017:

2017 Bentley Continental GT:

Increased power and torque for GT Speed.

Special edition GT Speed Black Edition added.

Supersports with unique powertrain and chassis upgrades added.

2017 Bentley Flying Spur:

More powerful V8 and W12 S models added.

2017 Bentley Bentayga:

New addition for 2017.

Vehicle is world’s most expensive SUV from a major automaker.

Powered by twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W-12.

Available with $170,000 Mulliner Tourbillon by Breitling clock.

2017 Bentley Mulsanne:

Model receives revised looks and long-wheelbase option.

Mechanical revisions include revised suspension tuning, active engine mounts, noise-reducing tires.

Cabin benefits from new infotainment system with improved navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, 4G LTE connectivity, and 18-speaker Naim for Bentley audio system.

