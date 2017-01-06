Second teaser for ‘Cars 3’ reveals movie’s villain

Jan 6, 2017
After the somewhat ominous initial teaser trailer for "Cars 3" hit the web in November, we’ve been eager to find out more about the upcoming animated movie.

A new teaser trailer is out, though unfortunately it doesn’t reveal much. What it does reveal, however, is the movie’s villain, a C7 Chevrolet Corvette-resembling character known as Jackson Storm, voiced by Armie Hammer.

We also learn of a yellow sports car character by the name of Cruz Ramirez, voiced by Cristela Alonzo, plus we get another look at protagonist Lightning McQueen, voiced by Owen Wilson.

One of the main themes of "Cars 3" will play up on generational gaps. According to Pixar’s description for the movie, McQueen, blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars, is pushed out of the Piston Cup... somewhat violently judging by the previous teaser. Rather than give up, he undertakes a Rocky-esque comeback, with a little help from the young race technician Ramirez.

"Cars 3" is slated to hit theaters on June 16, 2017. The first full trailer is due any week now.

