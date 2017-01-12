'Cars 3’ trailer reveals movie plot, main villain

Jan 12, 2017
Follow Viknesh

After the somewhat ominous initial teaser trailer for "Cars 3" hit the web in November, we’ve been eager to find out more about the upcoming animated movie.

The first full trailer is out and reveals not only the movie's plot but also the main villain—a C7 Chevrolet Corvette-resembling character known as Jackson Storm, voiced by Armie Hammer.

We also learn of a yellow sports car character by the name of Cruz Ramirez, voiced by Cristela Alonzo, plus we get another look at protagonist Lightning McQueen, voiced by Owen Wilson.

One of the main themes of "Cars 3" will play up on generational gaps. According to Pixar’s description for the movie, McQueen, blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars, is pushed out of the Piston Cup... somewhat violently judging by the trailer. Rather than give up, he undertakes a Rocky-esque comeback, with a little help from the young race technician Ramirez.

"Cars 3" will hit theaters on June 16, 2017. While you wait, get a closer look at the three main characters from the movie in the clips below.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Honda sends out current Civic Type R with Black Edition Honda sends out current Civic Type R with Black Edition
Kia could be cooking up an even hotter version of the Stinger Kia could be cooking up an even hotter version of the Stinger
2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 spy shots 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 spy shots
Next Audi RS 4 and RS 5 coming with 450 hp and 442 lb-ft, according to leaked dealer info Next Audi RS 4 and RS 5 coming with 450 hp and 442 lb-ft, according to leaked dealer info
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.