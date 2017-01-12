'Cars 3’ trailer reveals movie plot, main villain

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



After the somewhat ominous initial teaser trailer for "Cars 3" hit the web in November, we’ve been eager to find out more about the upcoming animated movie.

The first full trailer is out and reveals not only the movie's plot but also the main villain—a C7 Chevrolet Corvette-resembling character known as Jackson Storm, voiced by Armie Hammer.

We also learn of a yellow sports car character by the name of Cruz Ramirez, voiced by Cristela Alonzo, plus we get another look at protagonist Lightning McQueen, voiced by Owen Wilson.

One of the main themes of "Cars 3" will play up on generational gaps. According to Pixar’s description for the movie, McQueen, blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars, is pushed out of the Piston Cup... somewhat violently judging by the trailer. Rather than give up, he undertakes a Rocky-esque comeback, with a little help from the young race technician Ramirez.

"Cars 3" will hit theaters on June 16, 2017. While you wait, get a closer look at the three main characters from the movie in the clips below.