2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI, Faraday Future FF 91, 2020 Audi Q8: The Week In Reverse

Faraday Future FF 91 Enlarge Photo

Subaru announced the 2018 WRX and WRX STI; Faraday Future unveiled the FF 91; and we spotted the 2020 Audi Q8. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The Ram 1500 in Rebel trim is without a question pretty terrific. The main issue? If you aren't a fan of red, the interior was a bit too much. However, that changes now with the newly announced Black model. As you guessed it, it's all blacked out.

Looking like a cross between a Ferrari [NYSE:RACE] LaFerrari and a 488 GTB, this mystery supercar hails from Maranello, is powered by a naturally-aspirated V-12 engine, and has hood pins on its engine cover. What is it? Your guess is as good as ours.

Faraday Future finally took the wraps off its first production car, dubbed the FF 91. Specs include a 1,050-horsepower output, all-wheel drive, a 0-60 mph time of 2.39 seconds, and a range of 378 miles. Production supposedly will begin next year.

Just before making its debut in concept form at the 2017 Detroit auto show, we've spotted the production version of Audi's Q8 undergoing cold weather testing. Due to hit the market in 2019, the Q8 is similar in size to the Q7, which it will share much of its running gear with, but features a more coupe-like profile.

While Subaru is in the midst of launching a redesigned Impreza, the hot versions of that car will have to wait a while for the platform and interior upgrades. Instead, the existing WRX and WRX STI receive mild refreshes with some styling tweaks, interior updates, and performance enhancements for 2018.