Ferrari-powered Toyota 86 goes drifting

Jan 5, 2017

If you're a drifing pro and you stuff the V-8 from a Ferrari 458 into a Toyota 86, what do you suppose is next? Exactly, you drift it.

That's exactly what Ryan Tuerck is doing here with his so-called Toyota GT4586. We first saw this car in June, and then watched it do donuts around a Ferrari 458 in November. Now, we get to see it sliding around at Willow Springs International Raceway in Rosamond, California.

Clearly, this is what this car and this driver were meant to do. The extreme steering angle of the front wheels is proof enough of the car's drift intentions, and the 600 or so Italian ponies from that Ferrari mill have no problem keeping those tires spinning around corners.

CHECK OUT: There's a new mystery Ferrari and it's packing V-12 heat

As an added bonus, another drifter, Chris Forsberg, joins in on the fun in a Nissan 370Z drift car, and the two do a positively balletic dance around Willow Springs. The chase car? A lowly Porsche 911.

You won't see this car in Formula Drift competition. It wasn't build to those specs. Instead, it was just the flight of fancy of a crazy drifter, and it turned out to be one of the coolest Toyotas ever built.

Click on the video and watch a car guy having fun with his creation.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Volvo V90 to make US debut at 2017 Detroit auto show 2018 Volvo V90 to make US debut at 2017 Detroit auto show
2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI preview 2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI preview
2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Black to debut in Detroit 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Black to debut in Detroit
2018 Volkswagen Atlas gets sporty R-Line package 2018 Volkswagen Atlas gets sporty R-Line package
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.