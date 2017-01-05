BMW i Inside Future, Toyota Concept-i, Ram 1500 Rebel Black: Car News Headlines

Jan 5, 2017
Toyota Concept-i

Toyota Concept-i

BMW is using this week’s 2017 Consumer Electronics Show to present a concept that previews a dashboard where the main interface is a hologram. Instructions are made either via voice or by making certain hand movements.

Toyota also has a concept at CES. Toyota’s concept features an artificial intelligence system that monitors road conditions and driver attention and can take over control of the car if necessary.

Ram’s 1500 Rebel is getting the special edition treatment. The vehicle debuts at the upcoming 2017 Detroit auto show and features black accents inside and out.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

BMW previews next-gen interior complete with hologram technology

Toyota's Concept-i decides when to drive autonomously

2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Black to debut in Detroit

Safe 6: TCC's best-performing models for safety in 2017

2018 Volkswagen Atlas gets sporty R-Line package

Ford Transit Connect Hybrid taxi prototype to appear in Detroit

After record 2015, McLaren doubles sales in 2016

The best new car features of 2017

The differences between wet and dry sump oil systems

Tesla can no longer sell cars in Missouri stores; dealer lobby lauds victory

