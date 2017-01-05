BMW i Inside Future, Toyota Concept-i, Ram 1500 Rebel Black: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Toyota Concept-i Enlarge Photo

BMW is using this week’s 2017 Consumer Electronics Show to present a concept that previews a dashboard where the main interface is a hologram. Instructions are made either via voice or by making certain hand movements.

Toyota also has a concept at CES. Toyota’s concept features an artificial intelligence system that monitors road conditions and driver attention and can take over control of the car if necessary.

Ram’s 1500 Rebel is getting the special edition treatment. The vehicle debuts at the upcoming 2017 Detroit auto show and features black accents inside and out.

