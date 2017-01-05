2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Black to debut in Detroit

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



There’s a new version of the Ram 1500 Rebel, though sadly it isn’t the Hellcat-powered TRX that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles [NYSE:FCAU] teased us with last fall.

It’s the 1500 Rebel Black, and it makes its debut on January 9 at the 2017 Detroit auto show.

As the name suggests, the special edition model has been dressed up with a few black accents. The list includes black wheels, a black brush guard and available black Katzkin leather, a combination used for the first time on a 1500 Rebel.

Also found on the 1500 Rebel Black are black anodized bezels on the doors, center console, instrument panel and gauge cluster trim rings. Gray accent stitching is used around the dash as well as on the seats, the latter also getting “Rebel” embroidery.

2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Black Enlarge Photo

There are two engine options. A standard 3.6-liter V-6 produces 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque, while a 5.7-liter V-8 produces 395 hp and 410 lb-ft. Both come with an 8-speed automatic. Four-wheel drive is mandatory with the V-6, while the V-8 is offered with either four- or rear-wheel drive.

The 1500 Rebel is an off-road-suited full-size truck. While not as capable as Ram's 2500 Off-Road, it still offers 33-inch off-road tires and air suspension with specially-tuned Bilstein shocks.

The 1500 Rebel Black hits showrooms in March, priced from $46,910. That figure includes a $1,320 destination charge.

To learn more about what’s happening at the Detroit auto show, head to our dedicated hub.