The differences between wet and dry sump oil systems

Jan 5, 2017
Follow Jeff

All of those moving parts in your engine create heat through friction, and that heat needs to be mitigated or bad things will happen. This is the task of your oil. It lubricates and cools engine components. Your vehicle will most likely move this oil around by way of a wet sump oil system. If you have something with a bit more "motivation" (and a larger price tag), you could be packing a dry sump system.

CHECK OUT: How engine oil systems work

What's the difference between the two? Engineering Explained is here to provide that answer in the video above.

The wet sump system is the less complex of the two. It features a large, deep oil pan and a single oil pump and filter. It also weighs less and costs less.

On the other end of the spectrum is the dry sump system, which is used by high-performance machines for a number of reasons.

DON'T MISS: The science behind the record-breaking Dodge Viper ACR

With a dry sump system, the oil pan is shallower and there is a separate oil reservoir. The system adds another filter as well and at least one more pump. Thanks to the shorter pan, the engine can sit lower, giving the car a lower center of gravity. The additional oil reservoir and oil pumps allow oil to be pumped through the system even during high g-force cornering. Your oil pressure will remain consistent, and your engine will be consistently fed its lubricating fluid.

A dry sump system may cost more, but if you are going to take your car to a track on a regular basis, it's the best way to go.

Click on the video above for a deeper explanation of all of these concepts.

 


Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Black to debut in Detroit 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel Black to debut in Detroit
2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI preview 2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI preview
BMW previews next-gen interior complete with hologram technology BMW previews next-gen interior complete with hologram technology
2018 Volkswagen Atlas gets sporty R-Line package 2018 Volkswagen Atlas gets sporty R-Line package
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.