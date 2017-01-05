The differences between wet and dry sump oil systems

Follow Jeff Add to circle



All of those moving parts in your engine create heat through friction, and that heat needs to be mitigated or bad things will happen. This is the task of your oil. It lubricates and cools engine components. Your vehicle will most likely move this oil around by way of a wet sump oil system. If you have something with a bit more "motivation" (and a larger price tag), you could be packing a dry sump system.

CHECK OUT: How engine oil systems work

What's the difference between the two? Engineering Explained is here to provide that answer in the video above.

The wet sump system is the less complex of the two. It features a large, deep oil pan and a single oil pump and filter. It also weighs less and costs less.

On the other end of the spectrum is the dry sump system, which is used by high-performance machines for a number of reasons.

DON'T MISS: The science behind the record-breaking Dodge Viper ACR

With a dry sump system, the oil pan is shallower and there is a separate oil reservoir. The system adds another filter as well and at least one more pump. Thanks to the shorter pan, the engine can sit lower, giving the car a lower center of gravity. The additional oil reservoir and oil pumps allow oil to be pumped through the system even during high g-force cornering. Your oil pressure will remain consistent, and your engine will be consistently fed its lubricating fluid.

A dry sump system may cost more, but if you are going to take your car to a track on a regular basis, it's the best way to go.

Click on the video above for a deeper explanation of all of these concepts.



