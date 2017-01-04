2017 Honda CR-V to star in Super Bowl LI spot

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Honda CR-V Touring Enlarge Photo

We’re now just a month out from Super Bowl LI and one of the first automakers to announce a spot is Honda, which has a redesigned CR-V to promote.

The ad will be a follow-up to the successful spot aired during last year’s game, which saw a farm dog tout the benefits of Honda’s redesigned Ridgeline.

Honda says last year’s ad got roughly 100,000 people to enquire about the Ridgeline. With the wider target audience for the CR-V, even more people are likely to be influenced by this year’s ad. It will be the third time a CR-V has featured in a Big Game spot.

The latest CR-V arrived in showrooms in December, as a 2017 model. It’s the fifth generation of the popular SUV and boasts a handsome look, a much more refined interior, and the nameplate’s first-ever turbocharged engine, in this case a 1.5-liter inline-4 delivering 190 horsepower and 179 pound-feet of torque. The standard engine is a 2.4-liter inline-4 good for 184 hp and 180 lb-ft.

Super Bowl LI takes place February 5, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.