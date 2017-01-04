Audi Q8, Faraday Future FF 91, Ford Mustang Hybrid: Today’s Car News

Jan 4, 2017
Faraday Future FF 91

Faraday Future FF 91

A prototype for Audi’s oft-rumored Q8 has been spotted. The Q8 is a new range-topping SUV that’s closely related to the Q7 but with a coupe-like profile. The vehicle will be previewed in concept form at the upcoming 2017 Detroit auto show but isn’t expected on the market until 2019.

Electric car startup Faraday Future has finally revealed its first product, the FF 91. The vehicle is a luxury SUV that can accelerate from 0-60 mph in a neck-snapping 2.39 seconds. It’s so quick it develops 1.1 g of force under full acceleration.

Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] has provided the first details on seven of 13 new electrified cars due between now and 2020. One of these is a Mustang Hybrid that promises to deliver V-8-like performance.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Audi Q8 spy shots

Faraday Future reveals 1,050-horsepower FF 91 electric crossover due in 2018

Ford details 7 of 13 electrified cars due by 2020, including Mustang Hybrid, electric SUV

Germany sues Volkswagen over Dieselgate compensation (or lack thereof)

Watch the Faraday Future FF 91 do 0-60 mph in 2.39 seconds

Tesla delivered 76,000 cars in 2016, missing its goal

Bentley teases its most extreme model ever

Texas couple sues Apple because FaceTime is a distraction to drivers

FCA’s next-gen Uconnect system may be powered by Google’s Android

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4: Gas mileage review

