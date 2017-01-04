Audi Q8, Faraday Future FF 91, Ford Mustang Hybrid: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Faraday Future FF 91 Enlarge Photo

A prototype for Audi’s oft-rumored Q8 has been spotted. The Q8 is a new range-topping SUV that’s closely related to the Q7 but with a coupe-like profile. The vehicle will be previewed in concept form at the upcoming 2017 Detroit auto show but isn’t expected on the market until 2019.

Electric car startup Faraday Future has finally revealed its first product, the FF 91. The vehicle is a luxury SUV that can accelerate from 0-60 mph in a neck-snapping 2.39 seconds. It’s so quick it develops 1.1 g of force under full acceleration.

Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] has provided the first details on seven of 13 new electrified cars due between now and 2020. One of these is a Mustang Hybrid that promises to deliver V-8-like performance.

