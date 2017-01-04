FCA’s next-gen Uconnect system may be powered by Google’s Android

Jan 4, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2017 Chrysler 300

2017 Chrysler 300

Enlarge Photo

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles [NYSE:FCAU] has teamed up with Google to develop a version of the Uconnect infotainment system powered by Android. Uconnect can be found in most of FCA’s brands and features an 8.4-inch touchscreen display as its main input source.

The version of Uconnect powered by Android, to be demonstrated in a Chrysler 300 sedan at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show, will run the latest version of Google’s popular operating system, version 7.0, nicknamed Nougat.

ALSO SEE: Intel strengthens self-driving car presence with 15 percent stake in HERE digital maps firm

The infotainment system has been designed so that the Android OS works away in the back end, controlling some key car features like the radio and comfort settings. There are also a few of Google’s own apps integrated with the system, such as Google Assistant and Google Maps.

At the front end, the user will be faced with FCA’s own designs for the various screens, tailored to each of its brands.

Google a step closer to taking control of infotainment

Though a release date hasn't been mentioned, the move brings Google a step closer to taking control of car infotainment systems, just as it has in the smartphone world. Recall, the tech giant has already developed its own Android-based infotainment system.

“Google is committed to building Android as a turn-key automotive platform that integrates deeply with the vehicle in a safe and seamless way,” senior Android developer Patrick Brady said in a statement. “This collaboration with FCA brings together the industry standard for connected car systems with Android to create powerful infotainment systems designed for the digital age.”

Other automakers have been wary of ceding control of key components such as the infotainment system to an outside firm, especially when it comes to privacy of data collected. For example, we’ve already seen Toyota reject Android Auto and the similar Apple CarPlay smartphone integration system. It will be interesting to watch this battle play out.

CES starts January 5, 2017. For more on the show, head to our dedicated hub.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 Audi Q8 spy shots 2020 Audi Q8 spy shots
Bentley teases its most extreme model ever Bentley teases its most extreme model ever
Watch the Faraday Future FF 91 do 0-60 mph in 2.39 seconds Watch the Faraday Future FF 91 do 0-60 mph in 2.39 seconds
Faraday Future reveals 1,050-horsepower FF 91 electric crossover due in 2018 Faraday Future reveals 1,050-horsepower FF 91 electric crossover due in 2018
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.