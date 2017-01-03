Ford to offer electric SUV with 300-mile range by 2020





2018 Ford Ecosport Enlarge Photo

As part of its plan to introduce 13 new electrified vehicles in the next five years, Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] on Tuesday announced they would build an all-electric SUV with a range of more than 300 miles by the end of the decade.

The vehicle will be built at its plant in Flat Rock, Michigan. Ford also announced plans to invest $700 million in the plant to build electric and autonomous vehicles, in addition to the Ford Mustang and Lincoln Continental that are already built there. The plan will add 700 jobs to the Flat Rock plant.

Ford said only that the vehicle will be a "small utility" and that it will be sold in North America, Europe, and Asia. Given the range goal, a vehicle the size of the Escape, Ecosport, or even smaller could make sense. The SUV is due to hit the market by 2020.

ALSO SEE: 2017 Detroit auto show preview

This is in addition to a hybrid Ford Mustang, a hybrid F-150 pickup, a Europe-only Transit Custom electric van, a ride-sharing autonomous vehicle, and two new police hybrids.

Ford also announced that it has canceled plans to build a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico and would shift production of its Focus to its Hermosillo plant, which currently builds the Fusion.

That cancellation and the announcement of the new small electric SUV likely spell the end for the slow-selling C-Max hybrid. Of course, we will have wait and see what Ford's plans are for its small cars.

_______________________________________

