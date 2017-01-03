Ford details 7 of 13 electrified cars due by 2020, including Mustang Hybrid, electric SUV

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



In late 2015, Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] pledged to spend $4.5 billion over a five-year period to develop 13 new electrified cars by 2020. Ford on Tuesday identified seven of the 13 electrified cars in a company-wide strategy announcement that also outlined plans to create more jobs in the United States.

The seven electrified fields detailed are as follows:

F-150 Hybrid : The hybrid pickup truck will be sold in North America and the Middle East and be produced at Ford’s Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan. The vehicle promises powerful towing and payload capacity and the ability to operate as a mobile generator.

: The hybrid pickup truck will be sold in North America and the Middle East and be produced at Ford’s Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan. The vehicle promises powerful towing and payload capacity and the ability to operate as a mobile generator. Mustang Hybrid : A gasoline-electric version of the Mustang is confirmed for launch in 2020, initially in the North American market. It promises V-8-like performance, suggesting the internal combustion component will be smaller than a V-8. An inline-4 is the more likely option.

: A gasoline-electric version of the Mustang is confirmed for launch in 2020, initially in the North American market. It promises V-8-like performance, suggesting the internal combustion component will be smaller than a V-8. An inline-4 is the more likely option. Transit Custom plug-in hybrid : An eco-friendly commercial vehicle to be offered in Europe from 2019.

: An eco-friendly commercial vehicle to be offered in Europe from 2019. Electric SUV : A small SUV promising 300 miles of range. The vehicle will be introduced by 2020 with production to take place at Flat Rock plant in Michigan. Sales are planned for North American, European and Asian markets.

: A small SUV promising 300 miles of range. The vehicle will be introduced by 2020 with production to take place at Flat Rock plant in Michigan. Sales are planned for North American, European and Asian markets. Self-driving hybrid : A high-volume vehicle with self-driving capability due in 2021. Production will take place at Flat Rock plant. The vehicle will initially be used for self-driving taxi service.

: A high-volume vehicle with self-driving capability due in 2021. Production will take place at Flat Rock plant. The vehicle will initially be used for self-driving taxi service. Police hybrid 1 : To be built in Chicago.

: To be built in Chicago. Police hybrid 2: No further details provided.

All of Ford's new hybrids will feature EcoBoost engines for their respective internal combustion components, meaning turbocharged engines with variable valve timing.

It’s important to note that the new electrified vehicles are in addition to existing models. It means that with their arrival, roughly 40 percent of Ford’s nameplates globally will be electrified by the end of the decade.