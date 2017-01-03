Move over Volvo, the Volkswagen Golf is now Sweden's favorite ride

Jan 3, 2017
2018 Volkswagen Golf R

2018 Volkswagen Golf R

Swedes, as you might expect, are partial to their Volvos. The Swedish brand is headquartered in Gothenburg and, according to the BBC News, more than one in five cars sold there are plucked from the Volvo lineup. Still, it was not a Volvo vehicle that claimed the top 2016 sales spot for a single model. That honor was claimed by the Volkswagen Golf.

It's rather rare for Volvo to find itself in this position in its home market. The number one selling vehicle in Sweden has been a Volvo dating all the way back to 1962. Back then another Volkswagen pulled off the rare feat, but that car was the old Beetle which was taking the world by storm.

In 2016, Volkswagen sold enough Golfs to account for 5.9 percent of all new car sales in Sweden. Still, as stated earlier, Volvo still owns the outright sales title for all makes and models sold in Sweden. More than 21 percent of cars sold there last year were from Volvo, while Volkswagen captured just under 16 percent of the market share.

With a fresh XC60 on the way, you can expect Volvo to take its model sales crown back for 2017.  

