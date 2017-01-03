Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Detroit auto show preview Enlarge Photo

The 2017 Detroit auto show kicks off in less than a week and while the list of exhibitors is slightly down on last year, there’s still plenty to look forward to.

The show is also where we learn the winners of the prestigious North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards, which once again has a couple of Motor Authority editors serving as judges.

The action all unfolds on January 9 and to stay on top of it all simply visit our dedicated hub and follow us on Facebook and Twitter. In the meantime, here’s our roundup of some of the vehicles set to appear, and what we know about them so far.

CONCEPT CARS

Teaser for Audi Q8 concept debuting at 2017 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

Audi Q8: Audi in the next few years will introduce a coupe-like SUV called the Q8. In Detroit, we’ll get a preview of the vehicle with a concept of the same name. The Q8 concept—and production version it will spawn—will be Audi’s first SUV penned by current design boss Marc Lichte, shown here. He is expected to make his mark by introducing a distinct look that will set the vehicle apart from the rest of the Audi fold, which has been criticized for looking too similar. Already from some teasers we can see that the Q8 concept adopts a very aggressive look.

Infiniti QX50 concept, 2017 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

Infiniti QX50: Another show car in Detroit previewing an upcoming SUV will be the Infiniti QX50 concept. Infiniti has already revealed the vehicle which we’re glad to report looks just like the stunning QX Sport Inspiration concept shown in 2016. Hopefully the next-generation QX50 that the latest concept previews looks just as good. The concept also previews some new technology bound for the next QX50 including Nissan and Infiniti’s ProPilot driver assist feature and VC-Turbo variable compression engine.

Teaser photo for next Volkswagen I.D. electric-car concept, to be shown at 2017 Detroit Auto Show Enlarge Photo

Volkswagen I.D.: Starting from about 2020, Volkswagen will launch in quick succession a family of electric cars based on a new modular platform known as the MEB. The first member of this familiar will be a hatchback about the size of the Golf, which was previewed by the I.D. concept at the 2016 Paris auto show. In Detroit, we’ll see a new I.D. concept believed to be a minivan. Unfortunately, the handful of teaser shots released by the automaker don’t reveal much.

Rinspeed Oasis concept, 2017 Consumer Electronics Show Enlarge Photo

Rinspeed Oasis: Swiss design firm Rinspeed is constantly trying to predict the automotive landscape of the future. In recent years the company has bet big on self-driving technology, and concepts like the XchangE, Budii and Etos have been the result. Its latest effort is the Oasis, a vehicle designed for the city landscape and featuring an electric powertrain as well as full self-driving capability. Its signature element is a small garden plot behind the windshield.

Hit the next page for a rundown of some of the production cars appearing at the Detroit auto show, and remember to follow our dedicated hub for all the latest updates.