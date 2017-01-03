Porsche 917 replica, Pagani Huayra Roadster, Chrysler Portal concept: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Icon Engineering Porsche 917 replica Enlarge Photo

A British outfit by the name of Icon Engineering is close to completing a highly accurate Porsche 917 replica. One of the reasons the car is so accurate is that it has been modeled off David Piper’s original 1969 917.

Pagani has confirmed plans to unveil the Huayra Roadster at the 2017 Geneva auto show. However, images of the open-top supercar have already leaked.

Chrysler has revealed a self-driving electric car. It’s a concept called the Portal and it will be shown in public for the first time during this week’s 2017 Consumer Electronics Show.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Icon Engineering Porsche 917 is breathtaking in its detail

Pagani Huayra Roadster leaked ahead of 2017 Geneva auto show

Chrysler Portal concept is an electric van with Level 3 self-driving capability

Stop-traffic gorgeous: Here are the most beautiful cars of 2016

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA teased ahead of 2017 Detroit auto show

2017 Kia Niro: First drive review

2018 Audi A1 spy shots

Californians can now legally break into cars to rescue animals

2017 Ford Mustang preview

More solar energy was added in 2016 than natural gas or wind