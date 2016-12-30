Ford GT-inspired Mustang available starting at $125,000





Remember the Ford GT-inspired custom Mustang from this past SEMA show, the one done by Zero to 60 Designs so well that Ford said it couldn't be called a Ford? Now you can buy it.

Zero to 60 Designs is offering a limited run of 50 GTTs with pricing starting at $124,950. The original plan was to build 25 cars.

Buyers can opt for three different models.

The base GTT features Eibach coil-over suspension, Magnaflow exhaust, 22-inch wheels on 265/30 and 303/30 Pirelli P-Zero tires, and the body color of the customer's choice. All of the body panels, except the roof, are modified with cues from the Ford GT in race car composite materials.

The main change for the $142,500 GTT-S is a ProCharger Stage II supercharger. Zero to 60 Designs isn't quoting a horsepower figure, but this modification was used in the show car and the company claimed 800 horsepower. The GTT-S also adds an Eibach sway bar kit, Brembo brakes, and tinted windows.

At the top of the heap is the $149,000 GTT-SL. On top of the GTT-S, it gets carbon fiber trim for the dash and door panels; other unique trim for the dash, door panels, seats, package tray, and center console; and a premium sound system.

The cars take about six weeks to build and the first build begins in January.

Chose one of these Zero to 60 Designs GTTs and it won't be labeled a Ford. However, it will be a combination of two of Ford's most iconic performance cars, the Mustang and the GT, and it will be sure to draw plenty of admiring looks.