Ford GT prototype, Infiniti QX50 concept, Jannarelly Design-1: This Week’s Top Photos

Dec 31, 2016
2004 Ford GT CP-1 (Confirmation Prototype 1) bearing chassis number 004

These days you’ll find that the 2000s-era Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] GT is overshadowed by the 2017 model, but it’s still a thing of beauty worthy of being added to any serious collector’s fleet. A very special example, the first working prototype, is headed for auction. This represents a very rare opportunity as prototypes are almost always blocked from being sold to the public.

Ferrari J50 celebrates 50 years of Ferrari in Japan

Ferrari’s [NYSE:RACE] limited edition J50 based on the 488 Spider was built to celebrate 50 years of the marque’s sales in Japan. However, the car was also built as a design showcase to preview a possible look for Ferrari’s future lineup.

Infiniti QX50 concept, 2017 Detroit auto show

Infiniti looks set to have one of the most impressive designs among small luxury SUVs. The company has unveiled a striking concept that’s really just a thinly-veiled preview of its next-generation QX50.

2016 Volkswagen GTI Clubsport S

Volkswagen’s GTI Clubsport S has just beaten its own record at the Nürburgring. VW only built 400 of the cars and none ended up in the United States.

2018 Volkswagen Golf R

Another Golf making headlines this week was the facelifted Golf R. The car still packs a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 but VW is quoting increased power and torque.

Jannarelly Design-1 with carbon fiber hard-top

Jannarelly’s upcoming Design-1 roadster will also be available as a coupe. This week the Dubai-based sports car startup teased the Design-1 coupe and revealed that the car’s roof will be made from carbon fiber.

Subaru BRZ STI Sport concept, 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon

Subaru this week revealed one of two STI Sport concepts it plans to unveil at the upcoming 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon. The concept is called the BRZ STI Sport and is described as a more mature take on the Subaru sports car.

Ferrari SP 275 RW Competizione

Ferrari’s Special Projects division revealed full details on the one-off SP 275 RW Competizione. The car was commissioned by a collector in Florida and takes its inspiration from the legendary 1964 275 GTB/C.

