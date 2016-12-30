Mercedes-Benz GLE spied, Infiniti QX50 concept revealed, BMW M1 found: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



1981 BMW M1 IMSA Group 4 with its road version. Enlarge Photo

A prototype for Mercedes-Benz’s next-generation GLE has been spied again, and this time we have video of the tester. The mid-size SUV is expected on the market in 2018, as a 2019 model.

Another next-generation SUV making headlines is Infiniti’s redesigned QX50. The Japanese brand has unveiled a striking concept that previews the vehicle.

A BMW M1 has been sitting in a garage in Italy for over three decades. Incredibly, the rare supercar had been used as a makeshift shelf for miscellaneous junk.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spy shots and video

Infiniti QX50 concept headed to 2017 Detroit auto show

BMW M1 found after 34 years in Italian garage

Fiat Chysler faces its own Dieselgate crisis: second lawsuit filed by Dodge & Ram truck owners

HERE and Mobileye join forces to create highly-detailed maps for self-driving cars

Tesla's autonomous-car efforts use big data no other carmaker has

Might Alfa Romeo, Maserati be up for sale?

2011-2016 Honda Odyssey minivans recalled: 641,000 vehicles affected

Caterham still dreaming of mainstream sports car

Deal of the year? Used Fiat 500e electric cars at $6,500?