Ferrari: What’s new for 2017

2017 Ferrari GTC4 Lusso

Ferraris [NYSE:RACE] don’t follow the typical model year cadence so annual updates are few and far between.

Nevertheless, we tend to see at least one new or significantly updated model from Ferrari each year. The 2017 model year will see two: the GTC4 Lusso and LaFerrari Aperta.

The coming year will also see Ferrari turn 70. To celebrate, the company will offer each of its regular production models in one of 70 different liveries marking important milestones from its history.

Here’s a rundown of all the changes Ferrari is introducing for 2017:

2017 Ferrari California T:

New Handling Speciale (HS) package added.

Package sharpens suspension, transmission, and traction and stability control systems.

Package also adds louder exhaust system and matte accents to exterior.

2017 Ferrari 488 GTB/Spyder:

No changes.

2017 Ferrari GTC4 Lusso:

New addition for 2017.

Car is updated version of FF, featuring revised exterior styling, more upmarket cabin, and two powertrain options.

Base powertrain is twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V-8 and range-topper is naturally-aspirated 6.3-liter V-12.

Standard transmission is 7-speed dual-clutch unit.

Rear-wheel drive fitted to V-8 model while V-12 comes with all-wheel drive.

2017 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta:

No changes.

2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta:

New addition for 2017.

Special edition model limited to 209 examples, all of which are sold.

Car is convertible version of 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari.

Car features removable cloth roof as standard and carbon fiber panel as option.

Powertrain is hybrid system consisting of a 6.3-liter V-12, pair of electric motors, and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

