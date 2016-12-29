Citroën will have the coolest car in the 2017 World Rally Championship

Dec 29, 2016
Follow Viknesh

2017 Citroën C3 WRC rally car

Because of a change in the regulations allowing for greater freedom when it comes to aerodynamics, cars competing in the 2017 World Rally Championship will look radically different to what we’ve become accustomed to over the past few seasons. And one car in particular will be the most prominent: the Citroën C3 WRC.

Based on the third-generation C3 unveiled in the summer, the C3 WRC adopts its road-going cousin’s funky styling. Signature elements include the bubble shape, slit-like headlights, and “Airbump” side moldings. The latter, made famous on the C4 Cactus, acts like bubble wrap and helps protect the car from carpark mishaps. They won’t help much in the harsh conditions of WRC, but they still look cool.

Compared to current WRC cars, 2017-spec cars are wider and, as mentioned above, feature bodies designed with greater freedom in regards to aerodynamics. The powertrain is a turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-4 that delivers approximately 380 horsepower to all four wheels via a sequential transmission and electronic center differential. Another key change is a 25-kilogram reduction in permissible weight, dropping from 1,200 to 1,175 kg.

Since 2011, Citroën has been competing in WRC with a DS 3 from parent company PSA Group’s DS luxury brand. The arrival of the 2017 C3 WRC, which will be fielded by Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT, marks the return of the French firm’s famous double chevron logo to the sport.

The first round of the new season is the Monte Carlo Rally running January 20-22, 2017. Sadly, Volkswagen, the current dominant force, won't be there, but the return of Toyota should help fill the void. Also making it interesting is the fact that Sébastien Ogier, who won the last four titles with VW, will be present, this time driving a Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] Fiesta RS WRC for M-Sport.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2017 Citroën C3 WRC rally car
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

A Lamborghini Reventón is hitting the auction block A Lamborghini Reventón is hitting the auction block
Jannarelly teases hard-top option for Design-1 sports car Jannarelly teases hard-top option for Design-1 sports car
Citroën will have the coolest car in the 2017 World Rally Championship Citroën will have the coolest car in the 2017 World Rally Championship
Faraday Future's car proves quicker than Tesla Model S P100D Faraday Future's car proves quicker than Tesla Model S P100D
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.