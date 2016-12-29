Aston Martin: What’s new for 2017

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Aston Martin is in the early stages of a brand renaissance that will see seven new or redesigned models over seven years. The first is already here in the form of the DB11, a luxurious grand tourer that replaces the aging DB9.

It will be followed by redesigned versions of the Vantage and Vanquish plus a new SUV, a pair of sedans and finally a mid-engine supercar. There will also be some special edition models along the way, one of which will be a world-beating hypercar developed with the aid of the Red Bull Racing Formula One team and its leading aerodynamicist Adrian Newey.

If you’re in the position to hop into an Aston Martin right away, here’s what you’ll find in the showroom for 2017:

2017 Aston Martin Vantage:

Final year for current Vantage.

Vantage GTS replaces previous Vantage GT and V8 Vantage S models.

V12 Vantage S gets special edition model with 7-speed “dogleg” manual transmission.

AMi III infotainment system added.

2017 Aston Martin DB11:

New addition for 2017.

Introduces Aston Martin’s next-generation sports car platform.

Powertrain is twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V-12, mated to 8-speed automatic and powering rear wheels only.

Features 2+2 seating.

Convertible and V-8 options planned.

2017 Aston Martin Vanquish:

Vanquish S and Vanquish S Volante models added.

S models get more power and revised 8-speed automated manual transmission.

S models get sportier tune for suspension.

2017 Aston Martin Rapide:

No changes.

