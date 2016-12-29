Aston Martin: What’s new for 2017

News
2017 Aston Martin DB11Enlarge Photo
Aston Martin is in the early stages of a brand renaissance that will see seven new or redesigned models over seven years. The first is already here in the form of the DB11, a luxurious grand tourer that replaces the aging DB9.
It will be followed by redesigned versions of the Vantage and Vanquish plus a new SUV, a pair of sedans and finally a mid-engine supercar. There will also be some special edition models along the way, one of which will be a world-beating hypercar developed with the aid of the Red Bull Racing Formula One team and its leading aerodynamicist Adrian Newey.
If you’re in the position to hop into an Aston Martin right away, here’s what you’ll find in the showroom for 2017:
