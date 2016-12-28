How to change your car's transmission fluid

Dec 28, 2016
Today's the day you learn how to change your car's transmission fluid. Our teacher? None other than our friend Jason Fenske from Engineering Explained. He's taking the time to do some routine maintenance on his Honda S2000 before diving into his modification and upgrade list.

While the process given in this video is for a 2002 Honda S2000, the process itself is very similar on most makes and models of vehicles on the road today. From raising up your car on jack stands to draining the fluid, Fenske goes through each step in detail.

ALSO SEE: The five best basic modifications for your car

Why do we replace the transmission fluid? Because like everything else, from your engine oil to air filter, it gets used and dirty. A vehicle with clean fluids is a happy vehicle.

If you think transmission fluid changes are a waste of time and money, well, then you might be in the wrong place, friend.

So, sit down, take notes, and spend the next 2:16 of your life learning a skill that every enthusiast should have.

