Alfa Romeo: What’s new for 2017

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Enlarge Photo

Alfa Romeo’s renaissance has been a long and bumpy road, and the journey isn’t even close to being over. In fact, the brand has only delivered one of the eight cars promised during the company-wide strategy announcement made by parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles [NYSE:FCAU] in 2014, the Giulia sedan.

Alfa Romeo’s saving grace is that its most recent products have been sublime. The 4C won the Motor Authority Best Car to Buy 2015 award and the Giulia, in Quadrifoglio trim, is darn near perfect.

The Giulia is a new addition for 2017. It joins the 4C which was introduced for 2015 and is still on sale. Alfa Romeo has shown us the Stelvio, the brand’s first SUV, though sadly it's not due until the 2018 model year.

Here’s what Alfa Romeo fans have to look forward to in 2017:

2017 Alfa Romeo 4C and 4C Spider:

New Alpine audio system available.

Giallo Prototipo Yellow exterior paint available on 4C coupe.

Carbon fiber roof available on 4C coupe.

Carbon fiber side mirrors with Italian flag motif available.

New 18- and 19-inch wheels in silver or dark finish available.

Akrapovič dual-mode exhaust system with carbon fiber tips available.

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia:

New model introduced for 2017.

Available in base, Ti (Turismo Internazionale) and Quadrifoglio trim.

Base and Ti feature turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engines, Quadrifoglio gets twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6.

Standard transmission is 6-speed manual while 8-speed automatic is available.

Rear-wheel drive is standard while all-wheel drive is available on base and Ti models.

Base model is very well-equipped, including standard 10-way adjustable front seats, bi-xenon headlights, leather trim, rearview camera and parking sensors, and remote start.

Quadrifoglio is fastest production four-door around the Nürburgring, requiring just 7:32.

