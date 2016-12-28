VW GTI Clubsport S smashes its own Nürburgring lap record

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Volkswagen has a version of its GTI that delivers 306 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. It’s called the GTI Clubsport S and in May the car set a Nürburgring lap time of 7:49.21, at the time a record for a production car with front-wheel drive.

Well, VW has been back to the ‘Ring with the GTI Clubsport S and has an even quicker lap time to brag about. The new record, set on October 26, stands at 7:47:19.

Unfortunately, VW no longer sells the GTI Clubsport S. Production was limited to just 400 units and all of these have been sold. The car was never offered in the United States so don’t bother looking for one in your local classifieds.

In developing the GTI Clubsport S, VW’s engineers focused on weight reduction, selecting the 6-speed manual over the quicker but heavier dual-clutch option and going with the Golf’s 3-door body instead of the 5-door option. The electronic chassis control systems were also tweaked to suit the conditions of the Nürburgring and new aero elements added to aid downforce.

The GTI Clubsport S might not be king of the hill for long as Honda and Renault are working on new rivals for the car. Honda will be bringing out a redesigned Civic Type R soon and Renault is working on a redesigned Mégane RS. The cars’ respective predecessors have both held the front-wheel-drive lap record at the ‘Ring at some point.