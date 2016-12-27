New season of 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' is gift that will keep giving

Follow Joel Add to circle



If you like celebrities, laughing, coffee, and Jerry Seinfeld we have good news. "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" is returning for a ninth season as confirmed by a newly released trailer.

Fans of the series won't have to wait long for new Seinfeld material—the eighth season wrapped only in July.

This season doesn't look like it will disappoint with personalities such as Cedric the Entertainer, Kristen Wiig, Christoph Waltz, and more.

Of course, there are equally impressive cars making appearances in the series, ranging from Porsches and Volvos to the new Acura NSX. (We wonder, is it Seinfeld's?)

There will be plenty of coffee and laughs for your viewing pleasure. Season nine will begin streaming for free on January 5, 2017 on streaming site Crackle.