Future Ferrari design, Mercedes A-Class sedan, more powerful Golf R: Car News Headlines

This guy hit 240 NYC green lights in a row in NYC Videos
More details on Corvette-bound LT5 V-8 Sports Cars
2018 Volkswagen Golf REnlarge Photo
Ferrari’s [NYSE:RACE] limited edition J50 was built to celebrate 50 years of the marque’s sales in Japan. However, the car was also built as a design showcase to preview a possible look for Ferrari’s future lineup.
Mercedes-Benz is working on a new generation of its A-Class hatchback. Word on the street is that a A-Class sedan is also planned to sit between the current CLA and C-Class sedans.
Volkswagen’s Golf has undergone a mid-cycle update. For the Golf R, the update means more power and torque.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
