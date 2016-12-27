Future Ferrari design, Mercedes A-Class sedan, more powerful Golf R: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Volkswagen Golf R Enlarge Photo

Ferrari’s [NYSE:RACE] limited edition J50 was built to celebrate 50 years of the marque’s sales in Japan. However, the car was also built as a design showcase to preview a possible look for Ferrari’s future lineup.

Mercedes-Benz is working on a new generation of its A-Class hatchback. Word on the street is that a A-Class sedan is also planned to sit between the current CLA and C-Class sedans.

Volkswagen’s Golf has undergone a mid-cycle update. For the Golf R, the update means more power and torque.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

