Acura: What’s new for 2017

Dec 27, 2016
2017 Acura NSX

2017 Acura NSX

For 2017, Acura wants all eyes on its NSX supercar because, frankly, it’s the only new product the brand is launching for the latest model year.

That doesn’t mean shoppers should avoid the showroom, though, as Acura’s lineup is relatively young—most of its cars have either been updated or redesigned in the past year or two.

Beyond the NSX, other significant introductions include a revised MDX mid-size SUV that now offers a Sport Hybrid model. It features the same hybrid system found in the RLX Sport Hybrid and deriving technology from the NSX.

Here’s a rundown of all the changes Acura is introducing for 2017:

2017 Acura ILX:

  • New exterior colors Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic and San Marino Red.

2017 Acura TLX:

  • New exterior colors Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic and San Marino Red.
  • New GT Package adds body kit and available 19-inch diamond cut wheels.

2017 Acura RLX:

  • Trim levels streamlined to just Technology Package and Advance Package.

2017 Acura RDX:

  • New colors Lunar Silver Metallic and Modern Steel Metallic.

2017 Acura MDX:

  • Revised looks with new Acura family grille.
  • MDX Sport Hybrid introduced, teams 3.0-liter V-6 with 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and three electric motors.

2017 Acura NSX:

  • New model added for 2017.
  • Combines supercar looks with hypercar technology.
  • Drivetrain consists of mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6, three electric motors (one rear and two front) and nine-speed dual-clutch transmission.
  • Production handled at new Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio.
