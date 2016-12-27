News
Today in time-lapse magic: Hagerty's Chrysler... Classic Cars
December 27, 2016
December 27, 2016
Acura: What’s new for 2017 Luxury
December 27, 2016
December 27, 2016
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2017 Acura NSXEnlarge Photo
For 2017, Acura wants all eyes on its NSX supercar because, frankly, it’s the only new product the brand is launching for the latest model year.
That doesn’t mean shoppers should avoid the showroom, though, as Acura’s lineup is relatively young—most of its cars have either been updated or redesigned in the past year or two.
Beyond the NSX, other significant introductions include a revised MDX mid-size SUV that now offers a Sport Hybrid model. It features the same hybrid system found in the RLX Sport Hybrid and deriving technology from the NSX.
Here’s a rundown of all the changes Acura is introducing for 2017:
Email This Page