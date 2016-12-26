More power and torque for 2018 Volkswagen Golf R

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Volkswagen in November provided an early look at an updated version of its seventh-generation Golf. Among the changes in store for the popular hatch is a refreshed exterior, a more advanced infotainment, a new dual-clutch transmission system and, in some models, extra power.

The Golf R is one of the models due to gain extra power. (Others include the GTI and e-Golf.)

VW is yet to confirm specifications for the United States but in other markets the updated Golf R’s turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 has been confirmed to deliver 305 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. That’s up on the current model's 292 hp and 280 lb-ft.

The updated Golf R also benefits from a new 7-speed dual-clutch transmission instead of the current 6-speed. The DCT in combination with the extra power and torque sees the 0-62 mph acceleration time drop to 4.6 seconds, down from a current 4.9 seconds. A 6-speed manual remains standard. VW is yet to reveal how quick this option is but expect it to be a few tenths of a second slower than the DCT.

2018 Volkswagen Golf R Enlarge Photo

Drive is still to all four wheels with either transmission.

Visual tweaks made to the car include new LED headlights and revised bumpers. Inside, the infotainment system is now offered in three sizes and includes the option of gesture control.

All updated Golf models get an enhanced suite of electric driver aids, as either standard or available. The driver aids include emergency braking with pedestrian detection, traffic jam assist, park assist, and even trailer assist.

Most of the updated Golf range arrives in showrooms in the latter part of 2017, as 2018 models. The only exception is the updated e-Golf which arrives in early 2017, as a 2017 model.