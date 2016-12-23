Godzilla's biography, Hellcat vs. ZL1, 50,000-mile oil change: The Week In Reverse

Dec 23, 2016
Follow Joel

Nissan Skyline GT-R R34

Nissan Skyline GT-R R34

Enlarge Photo

We took a look at the Nissan GT-R's history; the new 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 took on the Dodge Challenger Hellcat; and we learned what a 50,000-mile oil change looks like. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Audi teased everyone by releasing a sketch of the Q8 Concept that will be formally unveiled at the 2017 Detroit auto show in less than a month. Said to be nearly production ready, the concept will preview the German automaker's range-topping SUV.

Well that didn't take long. The new 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is just hitting the streets and it's already thrown down with the Dodge Challenger Hellcat. A handful of roll-on drag races done by our bud John Hennessey gave us a glimpse at how these two supercharged icons stack up.

Our editorial team started discussing which automaker has the best looking lineup. We couldn't come to a consensus and decided to bring you, our readers, into the discussion. Thus the topic of our latest Twitter poll.

It's something car enthusiasts can't preach enough: Change your oil. Yet, many people just don't do it often enough. This week we witnessed what oil changes at 50,000 and 30,000 miles look like. Spoiler: a lot of sludge. This is bad for your car, and, in turn, bad for your wallet.

For nearly 40 years, the Nissan GT-R has roamed the streets around the world, but it wasn't until 2008 that it came here to the United States. Regardless, it has a long, rich heritage, and this week we took a look at Godzilla's past.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Homologation Special: Cosworth-powered Mercedes headed to auction Homologation Special: Cosworth-powered Mercedes headed to auction
Ultra-rare black Ferrari F50 heads to the auction block Ultra-rare black Ferrari F50 heads to the auction block
Former VW interns craft futuristic ute as design exercise for Aussie market Former VW interns craft futuristic ute as design exercise for Aussie market
McLaren Special Operations offering new range of carbon fiber goodies McLaren Special Operations offering new range of carbon fiber goodies
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.