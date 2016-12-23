Godzilla's biography, Hellcat vs. ZL1, 50,000-mile oil change: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Enlarge Photo

We took a look at the Nissan GT-R's history; the new 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 took on the Dodge Challenger Hellcat; and we learned what a 50,000-mile oil change looks like. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Audi teased everyone by releasing a sketch of the Q8 Concept that will be formally unveiled at the 2017 Detroit auto show in less than a month. Said to be nearly production ready, the concept will preview the German automaker's range-topping SUV.

Well that didn't take long. The new 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is just hitting the streets and it's already thrown down with the Dodge Challenger Hellcat. A handful of roll-on drag races done by our bud John Hennessey gave us a glimpse at how these two supercharged icons stack up.

Our editorial team started discussing which automaker has the best looking lineup. We couldn't come to a consensus and decided to bring you, our readers, into the discussion. Thus the topic of our latest Twitter poll.

It's something car enthusiasts can't preach enough: Change your oil. Yet, many people just don't do it often enough. This week we witnessed what oil changes at 50,000 and 30,000 miles look like. Spoiler: a lot of sludge. This is bad for your car, and, in turn, bad for your wallet.

For nearly 40 years, the Nissan GT-R has roamed the streets around the world, but it wasn't until 2008 that it came here to the United States. Regardless, it has a long, rich heritage, and this week we took a look at Godzilla's past.