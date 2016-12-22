Dodge Dakota with Viper engine for sale on Craigslist





Got $23,000 burning a hole in your pocket? How do you feel about severe oversteer? Do you, in any way, value your life? And how close do you live to Boise, Idaho?

Depending on your answers to these questions, you may want to buy the 2001 Dodge Dakota Sport powered by a Viper V-10 for sale on Craigslist.

Vipers are hard enough to handle and they've been built to deal with the power and torque of their V-10 engines. Now imagine all that muscle under the hood of a pickup truck with no weight on the rear end. It's recipe for insanity. And now it can be your insanity.

The seller of this truck says it was professionally fabricated to fit the V-10 under the hood. The transmission is the Viper's 6-speed manual. Additional oil coolers were needed, and the suspension is a Hotchkis package with sway bars. The front brakes are larger, but there is no mention of bigger rear brakes. The owner says it makes 350 horsepower at the wheels with 460 pound-feet of torque.

Our friendly owner also says the tonneau cover helps with weight for traction. The thing must weigh 600 pounds.

The truck has 43,500 miles on the odometer, and about 20,000 of those were driven with the Viper mill making things crazy.

From the looks of things in the pictures, it appears to be in decent shape. Roll the dice and take your chance, if you want.

