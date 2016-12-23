Former VW interns craft futuristic ute as design exercise for Aussie market

Dec 23, 2016
Follow Jeff

VW Varok Concept

Volkswagen has some skilled interns. Every year, a team of in-house trainees work together to create something special for the annual VW event at Wörthersee. This year, however, it's a pair of former VW interns that have put their skills to good use. French students Valentin Fuchs and Pierre Joveneaux created a vehicle that only exists as a design study at the moment, but they feel it could be the right machine to help the German automaker expand in the Australian market.

CHECK OUT: VW teases new I.D. Concept electric car ahead of Detroit

It's called the Varok, and this concept is a blend between a shooting brake and the beloved ute. If you're not aware, a ute is essentially a car-based pickup like our old Chevrolet El Camino or Ford Ranchero. A shooting brake is a two-door wagon. So to combine the two, the students have created their Varok concept with a truck-like bed that can be covered up to turn the vehicle into a wagon.

DON'T MISS: Audi teases Q8 Concept ahead of Detroit

It's certainly a cool-looking machine. It's almost Audi-esque up front, and that could be a nice styling direction for Volkswagen to examine. Regardless, don't hold your breath for such a vehicle to actually take shape or to come to the United States if it does. It's a very cool concept, and it will probably remain just that.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

HI-RES GALLERY: VW Varok Concept
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Homologation Special: Cosworth-powered Mercedes headed to auction Homologation Special: Cosworth-powered Mercedes headed to auction
Former VW interns craft futuristic ute as design exercise for Aussie market Former VW interns craft futuristic ute as design exercise for Aussie market
McLaren Special Operations offering new range of carbon fiber goodies McLaren Special Operations offering new range of carbon fiber goodies
Ultra-rare black Ferrari F50 heads to the auction block Ultra-rare black Ferrari F50 heads to the auction block
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.