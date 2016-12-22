2017 BMW 5-Series priced from $52,195

Dec 22, 2016

2017 BMW 5-Series

The BMW 5-Series is all new for 2017, and now BMW has announced pricing for some sedan versions of its new mid-size car. The base price goes up by $1,000 to $52,195, which includes the $995 destination charge.

Four models will be available at launch, which is set for February 11. Here they are with their prices:

  • 530i: $52,195
  • 530i xDrive: $54,495
  • 540i: $57,445
  • 540i xDrive: $59,745

The 530i models have a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 producing 248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, while the 540i models get a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 making 335 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard. Both, however, are available with the xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

Standard features on base 530i models include adaptive LED headlights, front sport seats, fatigue and focus alerts, an anthracite headliner, 18-inch double-spoke alloy wheels, and an active protection system that tenses the seat belts and closes the side windows and sunroof if the car detects an imminent crash.

The 5-Series also gets the sixth-generation of the iDrive user interface, with an 8.8-inch programmable instrument cluster and available gesture control. The voice control is improved, a remote 3D view is available and so is a head-up display. New driver assistance systems provide semi-autonomous driving, and the car is also available with Dynamic Damper Control and Integral Active Steering.

In the spring, the M550i xDrive and BMW 530e and 530e xDrive iPerformance models will be released, and their prices will be announced closer to their arrival.

