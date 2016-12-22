The best engine sounds of 2016

Follow Jeff Add to circle



While many would agree that 2016 has been a trying year in many ways, it's been a great year for the automobile. We have a long list of tremendous machines with prodigious power and performance levels. Plenty of today's cars are both fun and affordable, and many new machines are bedroom poster material that today's adolescents will remember for decades. This video is about man's love affair with modern horsepower and the sound it makes, as YouTuber cvdzijden has cataloged all of the great sounds he's captured in 2016.

CHECK OUT: Godzilla's biography: The history of the Nissan GT-R

Yes, the video is certainly full of the occasional idiot doing idiotic things. Still, we don't see any crashes because the clip is devoid of your typical Mustang antics. Despite some of the less-than-intelligent maneuvers, we are treated to tremendous noises. My favorite of the bunch? The forbidden fruit that is the Audi RS6 wagon. It sounds wicked and looks wonderful, especially the black one with the gold wheels.

We also get the chance to relive that near hit of an incredibly lucky camera man by a quick-thinking (and steering) driver of a Lamborghini Aventador SV. The video is more than 47 minutes of internal combustion glory. Turn it up and freak out your coworkers. Or play it at home instead of Christmas music.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.