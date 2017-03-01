Watch the 2018 Kia Stinger hit the snow

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Kia stunned us with its Stinger at the 2017 Detroit auto show. Now we get to see the sexy sports sedan playing in the snow.

Engineers are still fine-tuning the car ahead of its market launch late in 2017, and part of that fine-tuning involved taking prototypes onto a frozen lakebed in Sweden.

There the engineers endured temperatures as low as -31 degrees F (-35 degrees C) to work on some of the electronic chassis systems as well as the available all-wheel-drive system. You’ll want to order this pup in rear-wheel drive, though, as that’s the ideal setup for drifts and power slides.

The Stinger will have two powertrain options at launch. The base option will be a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering an estimated 255 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque and above this will be a twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V-6 delivering an estimated 365 hp and 376 lb-ft. An 8-speed auto will be standard across the range.

There’s still no word on pricing but we expect the sticker to fall somewhere between the $32K starting price of the Cadenza and $50K price of the K900.