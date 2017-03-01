Watch the 2018 Kia Stinger hit the snow

Mar 1, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2018 Kia Stinger

Kia stunned us with its Stinger at the 2017 Detroit auto show. Now we get to see the sexy sports sedan playing in the snow.

Engineers are still fine-tuning the car ahead of its market launch late in 2017, and part of that fine-tuning involved taking prototypes onto a frozen lakebed in Sweden.

There the engineers endured temperatures as low as -31 degrees F (-35 degrees C) to work on some of the electronic chassis systems as well as the available all-wheel-drive system. You’ll want to order this pup in rear-wheel drive, though, as that’s the ideal setup for drifts and power slides.

The Stinger will have two powertrain options at launch. The base option will be a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering an estimated 255 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque and above this will be a twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V-6 delivering an estimated 365 hp and 376 lb-ft. An 8-speed auto will be standard across the range.

There’s still no word on pricing but we expect the sticker to fall somewhere between the $32K starting price of the Cadenza and $50K price of the K900.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Kia Stinger
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Watch the 2018 Kia Stinger hit the snow Watch the 2018 Kia Stinger hit the snow
2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 first drive review: too fast to be fun 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 first drive review: too fast to be fun
McLaren’s new dash features an instrument cluster that folds away McLaren’s new dash features an instrument cluster that folds away
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar revealed, priced from $50,895 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar revealed, priced from $50,895
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.