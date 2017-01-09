2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe adds style to mid-size luxury lineup





Mercedes-Benz today has revealed the 2018 E-Class Coupe at the 2017 Detroit auto show. The Coupe joins the sedan and wagon that have already been released, and a convertible is sure to follow.

The two-door coupe is scheduled to go on sale this summer, with the first models being the E400 and E400 4Matic, both powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 making 329 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. The transmission is the new 9-speed automatic that is making its way through the lineup. Mercedes says the E400 will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds and the E400 4Matic will take 5.5 seconds for that run.

Underpinning the Coupe is the MRA modular rear-wheel-drive platform that debuted in the 2015 C-Class. It gets a lowered suspension compared to the sedan and wagon, and buyers can opt for a multi-chamber air suspension with adaptive dampers. While the platform should be lighter, the car is considerably bigger, so it may not shed any weight. It is 4.8 inches longer, 2.9 inches wider, 1.3 inches taller, and the wheelbase is 4.4 inches longer.

Of course, that extra size benefits passengers. Mercedes says it results in more rear legroom, headroom, and shoulder room, and more front shoulder room for this four-passenger grand tourer.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe Enlarge Photo

Inside, the Coupe also takes cues from the latest E-Class sedan. A 12.3-inch center screen is standard and a 12.3-inch instrument panel screen is optional. When ordered, the two screens create a single "widescreen cockpit." The IP screen offers three different styles of digital instruments: "Classic," "Sport," and "Progressive." Apple Car Play and Android Auto are included.

There are plenty more noteworthy interior details. The air vents have a turbine look, ambient LED lighting offers 64 colors, and Mercedes offers two types of light wood trim in gloss and natural grain finishes.

The exterior styling is quite elegant, with a long hood, short deck, frameless windows, and no B-pillars. A Sport package gets more aggressive front and rear bumpers, plus side skirts and AMG-style wheels. it also comes with an AMG steering wheel.

Like other E-Classes, the Coupe gets plenty of safety and autonomous driving features. They include forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and emergency braking, LED headlights that have smart high beams and point into corners, and the Magic Vision Control wipers that shoot washer fluid in front of the wiping edge. The headliner is the Drive Pilot system that can keep the car at a distance behind vehicle ahead and follow it, controlling the steering, brakes, and gas, up to 130 mph.

We expect an E50 AMG model to come as well, though perhaps at the cost of an E63 AMG.

