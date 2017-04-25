Fisker EMotion 400-mile electric sedan to debut August 17

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Revived electric car brand Fisker has released some new teasers for its upcoming EMotion and confirmed the electric sedan for an August 17, 2017 debut.

The date is smack in the middle of Monterey Car Week suggesting Fisker might use the Californian event as the backdrop for the EMotion’s debut. Fisker has previously stated that it will announce a delivery date closer to the debut.

Production will take place in the United States, most likely at a plant in Auburn Hills, Michigan operated by VLF, which Fisker founder Henrik Fisker is a partner of. The body of the car will be a mix of carbon fiber and aluminum to help reduce weight. Fisker claims the body will be around 20 percent lighter than in other cars of its size.

Teaser for Fisker EMotion debuting on August 17, 2017 Enlarge Photo

Several teaser shots reveal a futuristic design with sculpted surfaces as well as a large windshield pushed forward and diving into a low hood. The rear appears to have some very wide haunches but a relatively narrow trunk opening. The trailing edge of the trunk lid serves as a spoiler and below this sits a diffuser that Fisker says is fully functional.

The cabin, accessed via supercar-style butterfly doors front and rear, will boast space similar to a full-size sedan despite the EMotion being the size of a mid-size model, Fisker says. This is due to the package afforded by its electric powertrain and wheels pushed to the corners.

These proportions and low height are also expected to substantially aid aerodynamics, which is one of the reasons Fisker is confident the EMotion will be able to deliver over 400 miles of range on a single charge.

Henrik Fisker Enlarge Photo

Another key to the industry-leading range will be graphene battery technology. The battery is being developed by a Fisker subsidiary with help from researchers at UCLA. Beyond the 400-plus-mile range, the only other performance figure announced by Fisker is a top speed of 161 mph.

Fisker says the EMotion will also be fitted with all the hardware necessary for full self-driving capability. The self-driving software to run the hardware is being developed by a partner that Fisker will announce soon.

Fisker has stated that the EMotion will be priced competitively with high-end Model S variants. This means we can expect a starting price in excess of $100K. If successful, Fisker hopes to launch a second, more affordable model targeting the Chevrolet Bolt EV as well as the Model 3 which is due to be revealed just one month prior to the EMotion.