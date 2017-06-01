2017 Honda Civic Type R rumored to start at $34,775

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



For years, Honda has been teasing us with the promise of a Civic Type R for the United States.

The good news is that the wait is almost over as the car is due in showrooms in late spring. In fact, Honda is already running its first television spot featuring the new Civic Type R.

Now we have a good indication of how much the car will cost.

The CivicX forum has posted an alleged photo of the 2017 Civic Type R’s window sticker. It reveals the car will have a starting price of $34,775, including an $875 destination charge.

2017 Honda Civic Type R during April 3, 2017 Nürburgring record attempt Enlarge Photo

That’s similar to what you have to pay for rivals like the Ford Focus RS and Volkswagen Golf R, though the Honda makes do with front-wheel drive while the rival models come standard with all-wheel drive. The price also makes the Civic Type R $10K more expensive than the Civic Si.

The window sticker, which looks to be legitimate, also mentions all the standard features. Tasty items include the 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, 7.0-inch infotainment display with navigation, and a premium audio system.

We reached out to Honda for comment but were told pricing information will be released closer to the market launch.

Powering the car is a 2.0-liter turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 with a peak rating of 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The sole transmission is a 6-speed manual transmission and according to the EPA the car will return 25 mpg combined. That’s not bad considering the Civic Type R is currently the fastest front-wheel-drive car around the Nürburgring.