2017 Honda Civic Type R priced at $34,775

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



For years, Honda has been teasing us with the promise of a Civic Type R for the United States.

We’re glad to report that the wait is finally over as the car is now on sale. It also has its first television spot up and running.

Honda on Thursday confirmed a starting price of $34,775, including destination.

2017 Honda Civic Type R Enlarge Photo

That’s similar to what you have to pay for rivals like the Ford Focus RS and Volkswagen Golf R, though the Honda makes do with front-wheel drive while the rival models come standard with all-wheel drive. The price also makes the Civic Type R $10K more expensive than its lesser Civic Si sibling.

At launch, there will only be Honda’s Touring trim available and no options apart from color selection. The car is well-equipped, though.

You get 20-inch wheels with 245/30ZR Continental SportContact 6 tires, Brembo brakes (4-piston and 13.8-inch discs front and single-piston and 12.0-inch discs rear ), the aero add-ons, performance gauges, sport seats and pedals, sport steering wheel, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker 540-watt stereo, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition, LED headlights, and a serial number plate on the console.

2017 Honda Civic Type R Enlarge Photo

Of course, you’re also getting a brilliant powertrain and chassis setup.

The Type R chassis features a dual-axis strut front suspension and multi-link rear, front and rear anti-roll bars, Type R exclusive springs, bushings and damper mountings and adaptive dampers at each corner. The latter relies on data sent from various sensors and is linked with the car’s driving modes selector which has Comfort, Sport and +R settings.

Powering the car is a 2.0-liter turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 with a peak rating of 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The sole transmission is a 6-speed manual transmission and according to the EPA the car will return 25 mpg combined. That’s not bad considering the Civic Type R is currently the fastest front-wheel-drive car around the Nürburgring.