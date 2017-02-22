Report: Mercedes-AMG GT 4 sedan concept to debut in Geneva

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster, 2016 Paris auto show Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-AMG is slowly transitioning from a tuner of Mercedes-Benz products to a standalone automaker on the same level of names like Aston Martin and Lamborghini. Its sole model at present is the GT sports car but in the coming years we could see up to two more added to the lineup.

One of these is the limited edition hypercar being developed with the Mercedes AMG Formula One team. It will be revealed during September's 2017 Frankfurt auto show to help celebrate AMG’s 50th anniversary.

The other is an oft-rumored sedan that Autocar is reporting will be previewed in concept form as early as next month's 2017 Geneva auto show. The concept is said to foreshadow a production model arriving in 2019.

Some readers will recall that AMG toyed with the idea of a sedan spawned from the SLS AMG supercar a few years back. AMG quickly quashed those rumors but we haven’t heard a denial from the company regarding the rumors of the new sedan, which date back to 2015.

We’ve previously heard that the car will be called the GT 4 (not to be mistaken with the GT4 race car) and use a platform shared with Mercedes, most likely the modular MRA design found in models like the C- and E-Class. Power would come from AMG’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 and in some variants could potentially top 600 horsepower, making the car a real rival for the likes of the Aston Martin Rapide and Porsche Panamera Turbo.

Autocar is also reporting that the GT 4 will be offered with an all-wheel-drive option and the integrated starter generator (ISG) technology recently revealed by Mercedes. The ISG is an electric motor that replaces the conventional starter motor and generator (commonly referred to as an alternator). The difference with the ISG is that it’s powerful enough to aid the engine during high-load situations, offering up a 20-hp boost.

If the GT 4 proves successful, don’t be surprised if AMG eventually offers an SUV. The formula has worked quite successfully for Porsche and there’s nothing to suggest it won’t for AMG as well.

The Geneva auto show starts March 7. To learn about some of the other vehicles appearing, head to our dedicated hub.