Mercedes-AMG GT sedan concept teased ahead of Geneva show

Teaser for Mercedes-AMG GT concept debuting at 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-AMG is slowly transitioning from a tuner of Mercedes-Benz products to a standalone automaker on the same level of names like Aston Martin and Lamborghini. Its sole standalone model at present is the GT sports car but in the coming years we could see up to two more added to the lineup.

One we know is coming is the Project One hypercar being developed with the Mercedes AMG Formula One team. It will be revealed during September's 2017 Frankfurt auto show to help celebrate AMG’s 50th anniversary.

The other is a sedan that AMG will hint at with a concept car due to be unveiled at next week’s 2017 Geneva auto show. A teaser for the concept, which is simply labeled the GT, has been released to build excitement.

The concept’s design has clearly been influenced by AMG’s GT sports car, though mechanically it’s likely closer to regular Mercedes models based on the MRA platform for rear-wheel-drive cars, such as the latest C- and E-Class. If built, the car would rival sleek performance sedans such as the BMW M6 Gran Coupe and Porsche Panamera.

Some readers will recall that AMG toyed with the idea of a sedan spawned from the SLS AMG supercar a few years back. AMG gave up on the possibility though it’s now evident the company never gave up on the idea of a high-performance sedan.

We’ll have more details soon as the Geneva auto show starts March 7. To learn about some of the other vehicles appearing, head to our dedicated hub.