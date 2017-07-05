Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup teased ahead of July 18 reveal

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz is prepped and ready to reveal its X-Class, a mid-size pickup truck previewed last fall by a concept of the same name.

The reveal is coming July 18 and to build excitement Mercedes has released a teaser video that provides a few glimpses at the vehicle.

The video, plus our spy shots of prototypes, suggests the production X-Class will be a bit more butch than the sleek concept. The short clip also reveals a chunky sports bar behind the cabin as well as LED taillights with a vertical pattern.

This isn’t a lifestyle offering we’re talking about but a serious workhorse complete with a live rear axle. Underpinning it is the rugged body-on-frame platform found in the latest Nissan NP300 Navara. Nissan alliance partner Renault has its own pickup based on the platform, dubbed the Alaskan.

Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck concept Enlarge Photo Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck concept Enlarge Photo Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck concept Enlarge Photo

Still, the Benz truck should be a bit more luxurious than the standard pickup offerings in this class. Or will it? Some of today's trucks are rolling examples of expensive excess. A top-spec pickup has more leather than your average E-Class, and, thankfully, enough cupholders to keep your crew from calling a rebellion.

Sadly, Mercedes won't sell the X-Class in the United States, at least for now. You can thank prohibitive taxes on pickups made outside the country. Production for the X-Class is confirmed for plants in Barcelona, Spain and Cordoba, Argentina.

Potential rivals include the Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and Volkswagen Amarok, plus the aforementioned related models from Nissan and Renault.

Stay tuned for the reveal.